Police are on a manhunt for the alleged kidnappers of a 9-year-old boy, Philip Ametepey at Kasoa Transformer in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The boy was reportedly forced into a sack by his kidnappers while on an errand but managed to escape.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 7:30 pm.

Narrating the incident to Kasapa News, the nine-year-old boy said, his mother sent him to buy blade when the unfortunate incident happened on his way home.

According to him, he was tied up and placed in a sack by the gang, but he was saved by the razor in his pocket which he used to cut the sack and eventually managed to escape.

“I was suffocating and really suffering in the sack. It was a terrifying moment but in the midst of my situation, I remembered that my mum’s blade I’d bought for her was in my pocket. So I quickly removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without their notice” he narrated.

No arrests have been made so far.

But the Kasoa Police has launched an investigation into the matter to track the persons behind the kidnapping.