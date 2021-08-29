Founder and Leader of Kristo Asafo (Christ Reformed Church), Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, celebrated his 73rd birthday party with close friends and family, including his son Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr and his beautiful daughters.

His daughters were captured seated behind a beautifully decorated table, and at one point, stood up to jam to a live band performance.

Aside Sarah Adwoa Safo who is Minister of Gender, Women and Social Protection and Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, the 73-year-old man also has very beautiful and young daughters.

Also very popular is lawyer Joche Safo and Monarch Safo who had a lot of fun at their dad’s birthday bash.

The birthday party of the founder of Kantanka Automobile was held in Accra at the mansion of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.

Beautiful daughters of Apostle Safo Kantanka show off at his lavish 73rd b’day party; videos, photos emerge. Image: crabbimedia

Below is a video and photos of Apostle Kantanka’s beautiful daughters at the event: