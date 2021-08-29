The senior national team, the Black Stars, will open camp for the 2022 Fifa World Cup on Tuesday, August 31.

Ghana will camp at Cape Coast for their doubleheader qualifiers scheduled for September.

Housed in Group G, the Black Stars will host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 3.

On September 6, Ghana will be hosted by South Africa in the second group game in Johannesburg.

CK Akonnor, who is the head coach for the team, has expanded his squad for the qualifying games due to the impact of coronavirus.

The team will be without Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC) and Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC) for the two games.

However, two Germany based players, Braydon Manu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, have also earned call ups. Kyereh, a 25-year old forward, plays for FC St. Pauli in the German second tier.

The two players were recommended by Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

Spain based defender Joseph Aidoo has been drafted into the team for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Celta Vigo man, who hasn’t been in the team since the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan, comes in to shore up options at the back due to the possible absence of defender Daniel Amartey for the clash in Johannesburg.

Aside Aidoo, Coach C.K Akonnor has also handed a call up to Yaw Yeboah of Wisła Kraków of Poland.

Ghana will be hoping to make their fourth appearance for the Mundial in Qatar after missing out in action in Russia in 2018.

The West African country played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups respectively.