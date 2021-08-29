Hearts of Oak SC have confirmed that some players and technical team members have contracted the deadly disease Coronavirus ahead of their trip to Guinea.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions are preparing for their participation in the Caf Champions League.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Guinea to play CI Kamsar in the preliminary round on the 10th of September.

The club stated:

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak is hereby notifying the club’s fan base and the general public that having carried out mandatory testing of its players and officials for COVID-19, a few of the members tested positive for the virus,” a club statement read.

“Those affected are currently in isolation, though they are all asymptomatic and in good spirit. We want to assure our supporters that this development will not hamper our preparation for the CAF Champions League.

“All the players and officials will be retested and even more stringent measures put in place to ensure no further spread of the virus. We will once again take this opportunity to encourage everybody to observe the associated protocols at all times, as we continue to adjust to life with this deadly virus,” it said.