Chelsea frustrated Liverpool in a fast and furious Anfield encounter to claim a hard-earned point despite being reduced to 10 men after Reece James’ first-half sending-off.

In the battle between two Premier League superpowers who are fully expected to contest the title this season, Liverpool pressed frantically throughout, but the Champions League holders were superbly organised and will ultimately be satisfied with the draw.

Liverpool started at a super-charged pace but Chelsea were composed and took the lead when Kai Havertz sent an angled glancing header beyond the reach of keeper Alisson from James’ corner in front of the Kop in the 22nd minute.

Mason Mount wasted a glorious opportunity to double Chelsea’s advantage before the game exploded in controversy in the closing moments of the first half.

Liverpool were awarded a penalty following a goalmouth scramble in which Joel Matip hit the bar and James swept Sadio Mane’s shot off the line with his hand. Referee Anthony Taylor awarded the spot-kick after consulting VAR, adding insult to Chelsea’s injury by showing the defender the red card.

Mohamed Salah drilled home the penalty to set up a second-half Liverpool siege but Chelsea were more than up to the challenge.

The Blues, who lost N’Golo Kante to injury, brought on Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic and held the hosts at bay with a superbly drilled defensive display, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy playing his part by saving well from Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, with Diogo Jota also coming close with a headed chance.