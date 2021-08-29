A free-for-all fight between members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency has left two persons injured.

The party’s Lower West Akyem Communications Officer, Bernard Kwesi Amoani, was allegedly slashed with a cutlass on his forehead.

Another victim, Alexander Odei, also sustained injuries on his lips at the chaos which ensued on Saturday, August 28.

According to a witness, the violent attacks happened at the funeral grounds of the late father of one of the party’s communicators known as Opare.

It was between supporters of the Member of Parliament (MP), Kwadwo Asante, and a Presidential staffer, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa.

The followers of Mr Asante allegedly cast slanders on Protozoa, who is seeking to contest the MP for his seat in the party’s next primaries.

One of the followers of the presidential staffer, popularly known as Big Deal, allegedly took a microphone at the funeral grounds to announce that they have been prevented from greeting the MP.

This subsequently led to the fisticuffs.

The victim with cutlass wound on the head was admitted at the Suhum Government Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The Suhum District Police command has since launched investigations into the case.