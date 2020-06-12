About 10 shops have been burnt to ashes at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North region.

The cause of fire, which started around 10:00 pm yesterday, is yet to be known .

Witnesses could not tell when the fire started as they only noticed the buildings were up in flames and clouds filled with smoke.

This attracted the immediate attention of some residents who tried their possible best before bringing the fire under control.

They revealed they contacted fire service personnel but they arrived after the fire had already been put out.

The residents, thus, expressed disappointment in the fire service personnel who claimed their failed logistics prevented them from arriving immediately they were informed about the fire.

Watch video of fire razing shops: