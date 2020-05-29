The ban on visitors and restrictions on aides of legislators, as well as national service personnel in Parliament has been re-enforced.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Osei Mensah-Bonsu, noticing that the ban and restrictions on visitors and some staff members were being flouted, called for the strict adherence to the ban and restrictions.

ALSO:

How this woman’s face changed completely after exiting a salon [photos]

Akufo-Addo raps people of Kologo Traditional Area over enskinment

He demanded that Members of Parliament, who want to invite visitors or bring their aides into the precincts of Parliament, ought to first seek clearance from the clerk’s office.

The re-enforcement of the ban and restrictions is due to some members of the legislature contracting the novel coronavirus.