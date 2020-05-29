President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended king makers and people of the Kologo Traditional Area in the Upper East region for the peaceful enskinment of Naba Clifford Abagna Asobayire V as the new paramount chief of the traditional area.

The successful enskinment of the chief took place in November 2019.

President Akufo-Addo extended his congratulatory message to the new paramount chief when he and his delegation paid a courtesy call on the president at the Jubilee House.

Naba Asobayire, speaking through his spokesperson, Paul Asobayire, expressed gratitude to the president for accepting to meet them as that was the first time a sitting President was meeting with chief and elders of Kologo Traditional Area at the seat of the Presidency.

The paramount chief requested of the President to give consideration to building a district hospital at Kologo, as well as a police station.

Additionally, the chief asked the President to upgrade the Navorongo airport to facilitate air transport to and from their traditional area.

The president in response to the requests of the delegation noted that the district hospital requested was part of agenda 88 district hospitals and further assured them that all other requests such as the police station, the upgrading of the Navorongo airport, among others would be given the attention they deserve.