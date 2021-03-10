New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters union in Sefwi Juaboso have rubbished a press statement by a pressure group that questioned the character of the District Chief Executive (DCE).

In an initial statement, the group tagged DCE Madam Martha Kwayie as divisive, autocratic, and a leader who lacks the vision to steer the party to victory in 2024.

The group, among other things, said she performed poorly in the elections, as she gave her contender, Mr Akandoh, chance to widen the gap with over 51% of the votes.

A major situation they said raised eyebrows is the fact that all leading campaign team members of Madam Kwayie bought new cars right after the general election.

Thus, they appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to “appoint such a character into our enviable and result-oriented governance, rather we need selfless, competent and hardworking people to serve God and country.”

In a counter-statement, the grassroots of the party in the district have debunked every accusation labeled against Madam Kwayie.

They further stated no such group exists within the district, leaving them to believe it was a ploy by the opposition party to bring confusion in the NPP.

ALSO

The NPP supporters are urging the public to treat the statement as a propaganda meant to create confusion among party members.

“The party wishes to state that before and after 2020 elections the party had no group in the constituency. There’s no existence of any pressure group with Sampson Tano and Mohammed Alhassan as spokesperson for any group. We urge the public and NPP supporters to treat such news publication as a tool from the propaganda party, the National Democratic Congress to create confusion among the party members,” a portion read.

Despite Madam Kwayie losing the elections, the Juaboso grassroots believe she should be retained as DCE since her achievements are unmatched.