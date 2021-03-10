Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku is close to sealing a transfer to Algeria after an outstanding debut season with the Ghanaian giants.

According to Nhyira FM sports, Opoku’s agent, Philip Binney, has confirmed the striker is heading to USM Alger. The deal is expected to be finalised this week.

Kotoko will reportedly earn €300,000 from the transfer of Opoku, who has been their best player this season.

The report adds that Opoku has agreed to sign a three-year contract and will receive €15,000 per month.

Opoku’s last game for Kotoko could be Wednesday’s Ghana Premier League outstanding match against King Faisal.

He joined Kotoko in October 2020 from second-tier Nkoranza Warriors and has been in great scoring form.

Opoku is Kotoko’s top scorer with eight goals in 19 games across all competitions.

Should the move be successful, Opoku will be the second high-profile player to leave the league. Daniel Lomotey was the first when he secured a lucrative transfer to Algerian top-flight ES Setif in January after scoring eight goals in the league.