The new Ministers in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term are on a retreat at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

The new appointees, who were sworn into office on Friday night, moved into their first major strategic meeting with the President and the Vice President at the Peduase Lodge.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is to address the press after the meeting.

MORE:

The Minister is expected to give an update on the fight against the Coronavirus disease in Ghana and the budget statement expected to be read in Parliament this week.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, will deliver a State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.