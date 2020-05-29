Two persons have been hospitalised at the Kasoa Polyclinic after their houses were flooded at Kasoa Chrispo City in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The sad incident occurred during a heavy downpour on Thursday.

Assemblyman for Opeikuma – Chrispo City Electoral area, Alex Freku, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

He disclosed the victims as a year-old-girl and her mother.

Some residents, speaking in an interview, blamed the situation on chocked gutters which they said have witnessed no desilting over the past two years.

Meanwhile, they are appealing to the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area to come to their aid.