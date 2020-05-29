Chaos erupted in Ndimoko Arondizuogu, Imo State when a man, identified as Peter Ogbonna, inflicted severe machete wounds on his twin brother, Paul, during a fight.



The problem started after Paul allegedly flogged the son of Mr Ogbonna’s girlfriend, who had come to their house to check up on his mum.

Reports by Instablog9ja alleged that Paul is not in support of his twin brother’s affair with the lady who is said to be a mother-of-five.



However, when Mr Ogbonna got wind of the incident from his lover, he picked up a sharp cutlass and went to confront his twin brother.

Their argument quickly degenerated into a fight which saw Paul being brutally butchered.



The victim was subsequently rushed to the Accident and Emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where his limbs were amputated to save his life.

Meanwhile, Mr Ogbonna has been arrested and is currently being detained at Eke Ndizuogu Police division.