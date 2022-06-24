Nigerian police have rescued a 16-year-old boy whose eyes were gouged out in the northern state of Bauchi.

In a statement, a police spokesperson, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the boy was “found in his pool of blood” with both eyes removed.

Officers then took him to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The police say that on Thursday the victim was lured to a farm in Dutsen Jari – an area on the outskirts of Bauchi city – by a man with a promise of a menial job in the farm.

But when they arrived the farmer allegedly strangled the boy with a wire and forcibly removed his eyes.

Police said investigations were under way on the “dastardly act”.

It’s unclear whether suspects have been arrested but police say they will ensure the “culprits’” are punished.

It’s not clear why the victim’s eyes were removed. But there have been reports of similar cases in Nigeria involving removal of human parts to be used in preparing charms.