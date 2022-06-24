Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has paid a surprise visit to the National Buffer Stock Company and the School Feeding Programme to ascertain their successes and challenges.

Mr Bagbin explained that though there are Parliamentary Committees assigned to perform their oversight responsibilities over these state institutions, it is his duty as the Speaker to familiarise himself with these institutions.

This, he believes, will help him know their challenges and appreciate their concerns when they are brought before the House.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, welcomed Mr Bagbin to his outfit.

Mr Abdul-Wahab disclosed that the staff strength has been increased and their offices have expanded from operating in three regions to all the 16 regions.

This, he noted, has been the case since he took over in 2017, therefore, their inputs have improved.

He, however, mentioned the lack of big warehouses and inadequate allocation of funds as major challenges for the company.

At the School Feeding Programme Secretariat, the National Coordinator, Mrs Gertrude Quarshigah, revealed that most of the caterers are complaining because the current 97 pesewas per head for a day is woefully inadequate considering the increase in prices lately.

She indicated that the caterers are asking for Ghc 3 per head but she can also feel the pain of government in the wake of economic crisis across the globe.

She assured the caterers that all outstanding payments would be made as soon as the Controller releases funds.

The Speaker, on his part, assured the institutional heads that he will lead the House to make sure that enough funds are allocated to solve the above-mentioned challenges.