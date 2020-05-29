The response of the US President Donald Trump to protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd has angered WWE legend Dave Bautista.

Trump gave a bizarre response on social media as the protests turned out violent on Wednesday, May 27 in Minneapolis, with police firing tear gas and non-lethal bean-bag bullets while protesters threw projectiles.

Protesters took to the streets, stormed a police station and shattered windows, destroyed cars and properties.

Trump wrote on Twitter: Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

RELATED STORIES:

And angered Bautista replied: “The president of the United States ladies and gentleman,” the 51-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Commander and Fuhrer! And seriously?! “You’ll call governors back when you want to send military in to shoot people for looting but you won’t call governors who are desperate to save lives in their states?!! You N*zi f***!”.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, earlier criticised Twitter for fact-checking some tweets posted by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Though Facebook takes down ads that discourage people from voting, it was gathered that a Facebook spokesperson said Trump’s tweets, which were also posted as Facebook statuses, did not violate its rules, which “focus on misrepresentations that would interfere with the vote.”

Recall that President Trump on Wednesday, May 27, threatened to close down the micro-blogging site, Twitter and other social media platforms.

This threat from President Trump came after he was fact-checked by Twitter following his comment on Tuesday, May 26, that mail-in ballots could encourage fraudulent activities.