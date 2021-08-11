Media personality, Gifty Anti, has left fans in awe after sharing stunning photos to mark her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam‘s birthday.

Anuonyam, affectionately called (HRH) turns four today, August 11, 2021.

To commemorate the day, the 51-year-old veteran broadcaster, who could not hide her joy over the milestone, took to her social media pages to mark the day in style.

In the photos, the little girl made bold fashion statements in different shades of outfits with her hair adorned with beads to depict royalty.

Madam Anti backed her photos with a lovely message as she expresses appreciation to God for how far they have come.

She explained the daughter has become a bundle of joy to the family and many who have come into contact with her these past years.

She further prayed for God’s blessing upon her in the years ahead.

The lovely photos have attracted goodwill messages and prayers from a section of Ghanaians to little Anuonyam.