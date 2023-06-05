Ghetto Kids lose out in Britain's Got Talent final

Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they received from fans throughout their journey in Britain’s Got Talent competition.

Despite not securing one of the top three spots in the final stage, the group of six children, aged between six and 13, captivated audiences with their incredible talent.

These young performers originally hailed from impoverished backgrounds in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, but found solace and care under the guidance of their guardian-turned-manager, Dauda Kavuma.

Ghetto Kids stood out among the ten finalists in the competition, which ultimately crowned Viggo Venn, a 33-year-old comedian from Norway, as the winner.

Lilliana Clifton, a 13-year-old dancer, claimed second place, while 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor secured third place.

The dancers garnered immense public support throughout their appearances on the TV talent show.

Their journey began with a historic moment as they became the first act to receive a “golden buzzer” from one of the judges, propelling them straight to the semi-finals.

Moreover, they earned the highest number of public votes, solidifying their position in the final alongside nine other talented contestants.

Participating in the UK talent show further amplified the Ghetto Kids’ already substantial fame.

Prior to their involvement in the competition, the group had already amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Additionally, they had the honor of being featured in a music video for French Montana, a prominent US-Moroccan rap star, back in 2017.