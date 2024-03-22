The Chief Executive Officer of Boujie Bakes Vegan, Ruth Amoako-Adusei, has urged Ghanaians to eat more vegan foods and treats.

She said they contribute greatly to human health and protect the body from attracting chronic and other diseases.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the vegan explained that the preparation process of the recipes has evolved, thereby making them delicious and healthy.

“Now it’s not only about being vegan; it has evolved more from a health perspective because what you put in your body affects your wellness and others,” she said.

As a vegan, she prepares her recipes from nutritious locally grown plants since she also consumes them. The CEO revealed that her bakery stands out because it has a core focus on nutrition.

Her products, she said, are sourced from locally made nutrition-packed products from all over the country, like baobab fruit and flax seed, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Having started her business in her mother’s kitchen, she has evolved and come up with different delicious recipes to not only satisfy the sweet tooth craving but also ensure that her customers are eating healthy, nutritious snacks.

She started her journey in the Netherlands, where she studied, decided to go on a plant-based diet that she loved, and went on to implement it permanently into her life.

But upon her return to Ghana, the lack of vegan options made her want to share the bliss of veganism with her fellow countrymen.

“For me, it wasn’t a question of allergies but the love for animals. It was curiosity first and ethical reasons, but it has evolved now to more of a health reason.”

She admitted that one of her biggest challenges was convincing people to try vegan snacks, although there were already people interested in trying healthy snacks. She needed to convince quite a number of people because they had the misconception that there were actual chopped vegetables instead of what they were used to.

The young CEO asserted that veganism is the way forward due to the amount of fatty and almost non-nutritious nature of the snacks and foods we eat on a day-to-day basis, stating that what we put in our bodies is what determines our health.

Based on her experience in starting her firm, she advised startups, particularly within the vegan field, not to go into the market and expect to breakthrough overnight. “They should start small and grow from there.”

Miss Amoako-Adusei added that they should accept feedback, improve their products, and reintroduce them into the market.

She concluded that they should keep to their core values and not take on contracts that are more than they can handle; instead, they should do their best to represent their brands.

Research shows that food is a major factor in the rise in the number of people suffering from diseases. Therefore, one needs to be particular about their well-being.