The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), is insisting that the recent farmgate price increment for cocoa farmers is a good deal.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Fiifi Boafo, Ghanaian farmers receive $47 more than their counterparts in Ivory Coast.

Mr. Boafo therefore maintained that, the farmers have not been shortchanged with the 58% increase in the producer price for cocoa.

“The difference between how much Ghana is paying cocoa farmers, and the Ivorians are paying cocoa farmers, we’re paying $47 more to our Ghanaian farmers compared to Ivorian farmers. And the people who told us to replicate what the Ivorians have done, now say that what we have done is wrong and we are cheating the cocoa farmers. If I’m asked to do something someone is doing and I do the same, do you accuse me of doing the wrong thing, no.

“Last year [2023] due to the exchange rate, the Ivorians’ price got better than Ghana’s. But the government in the last 7 years, with the exception of last year [2023] has paid better price to cocoa farmers as compared to the Ivorian counterparts,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

Commenting on the production rate in Ghana, Mr Boafo cited factors including the treatment of infested farms, swollen shoot disease, and adverse weather conditions.

These actions he emphasised are important to ensure long-term sustainability in cocoa production.

“The premium levels are different, I admit, but in Cote D’Ivoire, there’s nothing like cooling down periods for cocoa farmers. There’s nothing like a subsidized fertilizer given to cocoa farmers. All interventions COCOBOD is giving to farmers in Ghana, the Ivorian counterparts are not enjoying same.”

“We’re treating more of our farms affected, you can say today that the numbers are not looking good, but it’s as a result of an action taken to ensure going into the future, we are in a better position to produce cocoa,” he added.

ALSO READ: