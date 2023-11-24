Germany has proposed to support Ghana with 145.9 million euros on technical and financial co-operation on three critical areas of the economy.

The areas are climate and energy, good governance, and sustainable economic develop­ment.

The Finance Ministry which disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the decision of the German government to support Ghana in those areas followed the completion of bilateral negotiations with the government of Germany.

The government of Ghana delegation was in Berlin to participate in the 2023 G20 Compact with Africa confer­ence, as well as complete the annual bilateral negotiations with the Federal Republic of Germany.

The statement said the Ger­man government lauded Gha­na’s strong social protection policies under our Post-Covid Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The statement said the Finance Minister took the op­portunity to engage the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, on Ghana’s Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme during the Work­ing Lunch of Africa Finance Ministers and representatives of International Institutions on the margins of the G20 Compact with Africa Confer­ence in Berlin.

