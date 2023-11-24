Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Tourim Authority, Akwasi Agyeman has announced that the country is ready to welcome visitors ahead of the Christmas holidays.

He said Ghana is reading to host over 115,000 tourists during the Yuletide.

“Our target for December is 115,00 but it ties into the whole year target of 1.2 million visitors coming into the country” Mr. Agyemang said in an interview on TV3.

According to him, the country is looking to attract people from the diaspora as well as other African countries.

“As at the last quarter, we were closer to 800,000 but I know the last quarter is when we get the huge numbers so we are not just targeting airport arrivals, we are also looking within the sub-region, Togo, Benin, Nigeria and how we can drive the numbers because a lot of the events will attract people from the sub-region,” he said

The GTA boss said they are closely with stakeholders to ensure the safely of the public during the festivities.

“We are working with the event organizers, we met with the IGP and he asked that everyone presents their security plan that will be tied into what the police will do and they give us coordinators for each region” he added.