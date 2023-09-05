A former police officer, Twum Barimah is calling for a total overhaul of the Ghana Police Service after a tape in which some officers were planning to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare was leaked in the media.

Twum Barimah, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said some of the revelations that have come up at the parliamentary committee do not augur well for the service.

“The Police Service needs a total overhaul, including the people at the top. We don’t need political actors in the security service. The administration should sit up; it is becoming too many,” he fumed.

He was speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem while reacting to statements made by Superintendent George Asare when he appeared before the committee on Monday.

“It is no news that people lobby for positions but it is the modus operandi that raises questions. What these police officers did was unnecessary,” he stated.

Twum Barimah insisted that, after the committee is done with its work, all persons involved in the leaked tape must be brought to book.

Meanwhile, he cautioned the IGP Dr George Dampare to be careful and tread cautiously since some of the damning allegations made against him could be true.

ALSO READ: