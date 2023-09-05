A 21-year-old unemployed man has been handed a six-month prison sentence for stealing a Techno mobile phone in the Nkwanta South District Court of the Oti Region.

Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah, the police prosecutor in this case, informed the court that Tadir Njandi, aged 21, had stolen the phone from a resident’s home in Pibilla, a farming community located in Nkwanta North of the Oti Region.

The stolen phone was valued at GHC1,100.

Following the theft, Njandi had gone into hiding. However, the complainant promptly reported the incident to fellow residents, leading to Njandi’s apprehension by community members, who subsequently turned him over to the police.

Njandi faced charges of theft at the Nkwanta Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offense. The presiding judge, Joseph Annang Okorokpa, sentenced the young man based on his own plea.

During the pronouncement of the judgment, Judge Okorokpa said this sentencing served as a strong deterrent to potential thieves in the area.

This, he added is aimed at protecting the community from such criminal activities in the future.