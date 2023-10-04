Ghana has reported a loss of GH¢49.5 million in the first nine months of the year due to cyber fraud activities, according to the Cyber Security Authority.

The revelation establishes the pressing need to intensify efforts to combat cybercrime and safeguard the digital landscape.

The Cyber Security Authority is actively working on implementing a range of regulatory measures aimed at bolstering cybersecurity in the country.

While highlighting significant progress in developing a comprehensive cybersecurity framework, the Authority says it remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing online activities and protecting the information of both individuals and businesses.

The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Bosiako made these remarks during the launch of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023.

This year’s celebration centers around the theme “Promoting a Culture of Digital Safety.”

The GH¢49.5 million loss serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of cyber fraud and the imperative of fostering a culture of digital safety.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Bosiako said the cyber frauds reported to the Authority are in the forms of “cyberbullying, online loan apps, shopping frauds, romance fraud, settling impersonation among others”.

It is essential for individuals and organizations alike to remain vigilant, adopt best cybersecurity practices, and collaborate with authorities to combat cyber threats effectively.

