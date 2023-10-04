Standing at a staggering height of 828 meters (2,717 feet), the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is an architectural marvel that pierces the sky. It’s a symbol of human ingenuity and ambition, offering unparalleled panoramic views of the city and the Arabian Gulf.

Yet, for many visitors, the prospect of ascending to the top induces a sense of vertigo and fear of heights that can be paralysing. This is my story of overcoming that fear to experience the breathtaking heights of the Burj Khalifa.

Photo credit: Abubakar Ibrahim

When the invitation to visit Dubai landed in my mail, I was excited and worried sick because part of the itinerary was conquering the Burj Khalifa. So right from the Kotoka International Airport, I was worried sick about this especially because I did not want to appear so vulnerable and embarrass myself and the team I was traveling with.

Once we were out of Dubai’s exhilarating Airport and enjoying the 5G internet, it was a countdown for me as there was no way to miss the Burj Khalifa. You see it everywhere around the V Hotel, where we were staying. I began facing my reality with heights after we were told the reception of the grand hotel was on the 31st floor.

Before we dispersed to our respective rooms, our team lead reminded us what our first day would be like. And yes Kafui said it included ‘scaling’ the Burj Khalifa. Although I was jetlagged, my anxiety took the best out of my sleep.

Reality dawned on me soon when the bus came to pick us up to town and you can’t miss the wonderful piece of architecture. From the moment you set eyes on the Burj Khalifa, it’s impossible to ignore its towering presence. The sight of the world’s tallest building commands awe and admiration, but it can also evoke a visceral fear for those with acrophobia or fear of heights. Am I talking about myself?

As I stood at the base of the Burj Khalifa, I grappled with a mixture of excitement and trepidation. The notion of ascending to the observation deck on the 148th floor seemed simultaneously exhilarating and daunting. It was a battle of wills—a desire to experience the unparalleled views versus a fear that threatened to keep me grounded.

When it was our time to get onto the lift, I realised some people were dragging their feet including my own team members. So I was not the only person who was scared of the thought of getting on top of the world’s tallest building.

Photo credit: Abubakar Ibrahim

The Burj Khalifa boasts one of the world’s fastest elevators, whisking visitors to the observation deck in a matter of seconds. Inside the elevator, a digital display charts the height ascent, adding a touch of both wonder and tension.

Our team took the lift together and sadly, our fears took the best of us so we did not enjoy the breathtaking one-minute ride up the lift onto the 124th floor. With each passing floor, my heart raced faster, and my palms grew sweatier

Stepping out of the elevator onto the 124th floor is an experience that defies description. The world unfolds before you in a breathtaking panorama – a sprawling cityscape, the glittering lights of Dubai, and the vast expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Yet, the sensation of being suspended so high above the ground can be dizzying.

The first few moments were challenging. The protective glass panels that enclose the observation deck offered a sense of security but also magnified the height. My legs felt unsteady, and my stomach churned with anxiety. Yet, I was determined to conquer this fear, to fully embrace the experience, and to savour the extraordinary view. We had to climb up to the 125th floor where the tour guides were.

Photo credit: Abubakar Ibrahim

As I gazed out at the Dubai skyline, something remarkable happened. The fear began to dissipate, replaced by a sense of wonder and appreciation. I realised that standing atop the Burj Khalifa was not just about conquering a fear of heights; it was about gaining a new perspective on the world.

With each passing minute, the fear receded further into the background, replaced by a profound sense of accomplishment. I had not merely conquered the Burj Khalifa; I had conquered a personal fear, pushing beyond my comfort zone to embrace a breathtaking view and a newfound sense of courage.

The Burj Khalifa, with its soaring height and awe-inspiring vistas, challenges visitors to confront their fear of heights head-on. It’s an encounter with the extraordinary, an opportunity to rise above trepidation, and a chance to find courage in the face of fear. For those who dare to ascend, it’s a reminder that some of life’s most rewarding experiences lie just beyond the boundary of fear.

Standing atop the Burj Khalifa, I understood that fear can be an obstacle, but it can also be a gateway to personal growth and triumph. It’s a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to conquer, soar to great heights, and find beauty even in the face of fear.

You can contact the writer via email at abubakar.ibrahim@myjoyonline.com