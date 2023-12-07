The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for showcasing exceptional leadership skills in managing the country.

According to him, Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has surpassed London in terms of progress and development.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

He said President Akufo-Addo and his appointees, through their distinctive governance style, have elevated Ghana’s status above that of many developed countries, including the United Kingdom.

He cited the high rise buildings in areas like Cantonments as a testament of government’s commitment to development.

“Ghana is better than London. Go to Cantonments and see the nice buildings scattered across. Just look at the country, everything is moving very well That is why we are giving the mantle to Bawumia to continue to the good works” he said.

In his view, Ghana is undergoing a positive transformation with increased infrastructure projects evident throughout the nation.

Chairman Wontumi added that, Ghanaians are now reaping the benefits of government’s good policies.

Historic Okomfo Anokye cola tree grows anew

Bodies exposed as grave looters invade Takoradi cemetery

Kikibee CEO’s murder: Girlfriend granted GH₵200K bail