Prophet Joseph Atarah has released a new song that seeks to encourage people going through tribulations.

According to him, life’s uncertainties come with sorrow and joy, for which reason giving up should never be an option for anyone who seeks progress in life.

The Man of God said there are moments in life when one’s small beginnings are despised but staying true to one’s dreams is the sure way to overcome life’s challenges.

He said at a point in his life many looked down on him but he did not give up.

“I kept trusting in God, worked hard and dedicated my time to the things of God, and today, the story is different, I am somebody” Prophet Atarah added.

The song produced by renowned producer, Kaywa is Prophet Atarah’s first release for 2023.

‘Meye Obi’ is available on all music streaming platforms.

Listen to the song below: