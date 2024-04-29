The Ghana Hajj Board has announced the flight schedules for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024.

Executive Secretary Hajj, Farouk Hamza stated in a statement issued on Friday, April 26, that the usual sequence of Tamale flights preceding Accra’s will be maintained.

“The first flight of a total of nine from Ghana will depart the Northern Regional capital on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 en route to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“The second flight leaves Tamale on 29th May 2024 and the third on 30th May 2024. The last flight from Tamale is scheduled to depart on Friday 31st May 2024.”

“The Accra flights commence on Sunday, 2nd June 2024 followed by the second on Monday 3rd June 2024 and the third Tuesday 4th June 2024.

“The fourth flight leaves Accra on Wednesday 5th June 2024 to be followed by the fifth one on Thursday 6th June 2024 all en route to Medina, Saudi Arabia,” an excerpt of the statement said.

He also urged prospective pilgrims to reach out to the 42 accredited agents or visit the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village in Accra if they have any concerns.

Furthermore, he appealed to prospective pilgrims and their families to cooperate with the Ghana Hajj Board officials to ensure smooth and successful operations.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land some of whom have over the years endured the inconveniences of persons who illegally use non-Hajj visas to perform the pilgrimage.

“The provision of two meals a day, total medical care, and comfortable hotel accommodation not forgetting transportation in Saudi Arabia are part of the package awaiting pilgrims, the Executive Secretary has announced. ”

“The team of Islamic clerics will be available to give the necessary spiritual guidance to the pilgrims. There will be orientation programmes to educate prospective pilgrims about the Hajj as was done last year.

“For first-time international travellers such orientations have proven valuable as they will have members of the Da’wah and medical teams imparting titbits about the Hajj and how to keep healthy during the month-long spiritual exercise in Saudi Arabia,” the statement added.

