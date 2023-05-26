Owner and bankroller of New Edubiase United FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has insisted that current Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, will not go unopposed in the upcoming FA elections.

Mr Okraku, who assumed office in October 2019, will see his first term end in October later this year and is poised to seek re-election with Congress yet to determine the date.

During the previous election cycle, the race for the presidency was fiercely contested and characterized by intense competition.

However, Berekum Chelsea’s bankroller, Bernard Amofa Jantuah is the only one to openly declare his intention to contest for the GFA presidential seat.

But Abdul Salam Yakubu believes there are more candidates who are waiting to pick nomination forms.

“There are a lot of people ready to contest Kurt Okraku. Should the GFA open nomination today, many people will send in their nomination forms to contest the GFA President and Executive Council,” he told Accra-based Onua FM.

The renowned football administrator further reiterated that the current GFA administration has created a lot of enemies for the Association, sideling all those that opposed Kurt Okraku in the previous elections in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku, speaking to SuperSport, insisted that he is convinced of retaining his seat ahead of the elections.

“Football will speak just like it did in 2019,” Okraku said.

“What I know for a fact is that we have served football to the best of our ability. We were told in the classroom that there’s 24 hours in a day, but football has taught has that there’s more than 24 hours in a day.

“And we have worked more than 24 hours in a day.”

