The Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) has exposed two individuals, posing as their staff to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The persons, according to the bank, are acting under the names Rosemond Asante and Barrister John who contact individuals, claiming to have information about the bank account of their deceased relatives.

Madam Asante, GCB explained, will pass off herself as a staff and refer the victims to the said Barrister John for assistance in retrieving huge sums of monies supposedly left in the account of deceased relatives.

These were contained in a statement by GCB which warned customers it has no association or relationship with the individuals.

“The general public is advised to take note and report any such approach to the Ghana Police Service or to GCB bank through Whatsapp number 0202422422,” the statement urged.

Read the full statement below: