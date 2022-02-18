A concert at a Liberia stadium ended with half of P-Square duo, Paul Okoye, sustaining serious injuries.

The twin brothers shut down the venue at Liberia with a sizzling performance before an august crowd who chanted in excitement.

The concert is the first the brothers have organized following their comeback after years of split.

After all the excitement, Paul was down with an injury in his leg, leaving his brother, Peter restless.

Details of the injuries are scanty, but videos in circulation captured Paul groaning in pain while his brother and some other persons attended to him.

He could be heard crying while receiving an injection at a place believed to be a hospital.

Watch video below: