Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to show gratitude to the family of his latest girlfriend Elfreda.

He has since been showing her off on social media, blowing his trumpet loud to prove the love he has for her.

This is the first time in a long time that the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker will take to the digital platform to showcase his girlfriend after he parted ways with his baby mama Michy.

In his latest post, El Freda was seen partying with her mother in the United States in what looked like a birthday party.

El Freda, meanwhile, celebrated her birthday on February 15, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram, Shatta Wale said: “My love and My in law Asew Rolls Royce in America. Thank you Oyo for this love your family keeps showing me.”

