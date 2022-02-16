Floyd Mayweather has shared his thoughts on his daughter Yaya having a child with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, saying in a newly released interview that he’s “proud” of them both.

Speaking with the Pivot podcast team on Tuesday, Mayweather (around 27 minutes into the video) was asked about the child, prompting the boxing star to give a multi-part answer.

“I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said. “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”

Mayweather then said that “so many young rappers are dying young,” reiterating that he’s proud of YoungBoy and his daughter. Later, Mayweather said he’s going to “continue to push” YoungBoy to achieve what he described as greatness.

“I’m gonna continue to push him and push her, both of them, to be great,” he said, adding that he loves his grandson, who’s “just like his mom.”

The interview also saw Mayweather address Logan Paul’s recent claim of owed money, as well as offer an apology to autograph-seeking fans. “I love my fans because without my fans and my fans pushing me and supporting me and buying pay-per-view, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Mayweather said around 25 minutes in. “So I apologize to any and everybody that I didn’t sign an autograph for or I didn’t take a picture [with].”

In January 2021, Yaya and YoungBoy were reported to have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. The previous October, Mayweather himself had confirmed that Yaya was expecting a child with YoungBoy, telling Hollywood Unlocked at the time that he was “happy” for his daughter.

“But what I try not to do is get in her personal business,” he added.