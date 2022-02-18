Logistics Manager of Davido Music Worldwide, Israel, has been involved in a ghastly accident Thursday noon.

Israel was driving the N8.2million Toyota Venza car Davido gifted him barely two weeks ago for his dedication and loyalty to the camp and for being the longest-serving staff.

During his first drive of the car, Israel was involved in a head-on collision that damaged the entire front part of his white vehicle. A casualty was recorded.

Reports have it that the staff attributed his crash to his inexperience in driving.

He added that it was his first time behind a steering wheel, and admitted he should have been under the supervision of an expert.

Other reports also suggest that Davido, who is currently on a business move, is infuriated by the development.

Watch the video below: