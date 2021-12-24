Filling station manager, Leans Komlan, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing by the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

The convict formerly worked at Zen Petroleum Limas, where he was accused of embezzling company funds in November 2018.

Per reports from the prosecutor on the case, ASP Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong, Mr. Komlan was instructed on November 3 to deposit an amount of GH¢89,323.00 to the company’s account in a bank.

However, the convicted person failed to deposit and bolted with the reported amount to an unknown location and switched off his phone.

The plaintiff decided to follow-up to the bank and it was later confirmed that Mr. Komlan never showed up at the bank before the matter was reported to the Ejura Police station.

The company further revealed that the same person has also embezzled an amount of GH¢46,195.62.

After two years, the Police managed to locate his hideout at Achimota and arrested Mr. Komlan on 19 November, 2021 before transporting him to Ejura to be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty to his offence, however, the Judge, Her Honour, Winnie Owusu Boateng after listening to his the explanation changed her judgement into ‘guilty simplicity’.