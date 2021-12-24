Alaafin of Oyo Nigeria, Oba Lamidi Adeyimi III, has been spotted exercising in his palace.

In the photos going viral on social media, the 83-year-old monarch, who donned a dark suit and white cap, is seen doing push-ups, stretches and other basic exercise routines.

The traditional ruler, who has over 13 wives, has been applauded for making an attempt to stay fit for himself and his people.

However, it is noted that one of his ex-wives has hinted to her followers of her newfound lover.

This has garnered massive reaction from Nigerians and netizens claiming the reason behind the monarch’s exercise.

“Man wants to remain healthy to be chopping kpekus,” netizen said.

Another said, “Wow !! that is good and bold step. Well done Oba.”

“He will still marry another wife.”