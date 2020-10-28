Who was big winner at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards?

Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards — hip-hop artiste of the year, best collaboration (For ‘Savage’ with Beyonce) and hustler of the year.

Following Megan, Roddy Ricch took home the Song of the Year and the Hip Hop album of the year awards.

City Girls, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby and Burna Boy were among the performers at the 2020 ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, October 27.

MORE:

Check out full list below:

Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip-Hop Video

DaBaby, “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake, “Toosie Slide”

Future feat. Drake, ‘Life Is Good’ — WINNER

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze — WINNER

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

DaBaby, Kirk

Future, High Off Life

Lil Baby, My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — WINNER

Best Collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) — WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Best Duo or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug — WINNER

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best New Hip-Hop Artiste

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott — WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody — WINNER

Video Director of The year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice — WINNER

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer of the Year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy — WINNER

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast — WINNER

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) — WINNER

Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture” — WINNER

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.) — WINNER

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)