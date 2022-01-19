French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has shared rare photos of a day in her life with fans and followers.

Miss Ave has been spotted in a queue buying waakye at the Makola market.

In the photo, she wore black jeans and t-shirt as she engages the food vendor.

Another photo saw her buying fresh tomatoes also at Makola as she beamed with smiles amid a pose for the camera.

She took to her social media page to share the photos which have attracted massive reactions.

Posting the photo for the waakye, she wrote: Ma me Wakye 10 cedis Mepa wo kyɛw.

ALSO READ:

Another caption also expressed gratitude to the tomatoes seller who she disclosed gave her extra after the purchase.

Read some reactions below: