A former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Sawla district in the Savanna Region, Mandariwura Isaac Dramani Mumuni, has been laid to rest.

He was buried at Mandari a farming community in the Bole district in accordance with Gonja culture.

Mr Mumuni who was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) passed on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

He was also a chief at Mandari in the Bole traditional area Mandariwura and a brother to former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to family members from the Jaaga Royal Gate in Bole where the late chief hails from the Adua, which is an Islamic rite will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023.