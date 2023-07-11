Son of Ghanaian former Minister, Inusah Fuseini, has been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for fraud in the United States.

The sentencing of Abdul Inusah took place on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a federal jury found him guilty of several charges, including receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud on August 12, 2022.

In addition to his prison term, Abdul has been ordered to pay $152,000 in restitution and will be placed under three years of supervised release following his time in jail, as reported by local media outlets.

The U.S Justice Department’s website, justice.gov, reveals that Abdul was part of a larger conspiracy that targeted victims using false identities via email, text messaging, online dating websites, and social media platforms.

The participants sought to deceive victims into believing they were engaging in romantic relationships, friendships, or business partnerships with these fabricated personas. Victims were then persuaded to send money for various deceitful reasons, providing financial benefits to the imaginary identities.

Commenting on the case, United States Attorney Will Thompson stated, “Perhaps more than others involved, Abdul Inusah understood the scope of the criminal conspiracy and that it was exploiting innocent and often vulnerable victims. The defendant even recruited others to help commit this fraud while taking steps to conceal his own involvement.”

Throughout the trial, Abdul had consistently denied his involvement, claiming that friends had used his identity to carry out the fraudulent activities.

However, the judge did not find his story credible, resulting in his conviction and subsequent sentencing.

Abdul’s father, Inusah Fuseini, is a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician.

He previously served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central constituency and held the position of Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of online scams and fraudulent activities. Authorities continue to urge individuals to exercise caution when engaging in online relationships and to be wary of any requests for money made by unknown individuals.