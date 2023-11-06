Former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah has made a generous donation of GH¢100,000 to settle the bills of new mothers and sick babies.

This kind gesture is aimed at helping patients at the Maternity and Children’s Departments who are struggling to pay their medical bills.

This act of kindness directly benefited 15 mothers and children who were facing financial difficulties in settling their medical bills.

During a heartwarming ceremony, Dr. Anyah, along with Reverend David Opare, emphasized the importance of compassion and helping others, drawing inspiration from their beliefs.

Dr. Anyah said he had heard of a mother who could not afford her medical bills and, upon further investigation, it emerged that there were more people in similar situation.

He then decided to assist them in the best way he could.

Dr Anyah additionally gave GH¢1000 to each of the 15 mothers as transport and upkeep support.

Dr. Isaac Koranteng, the Head of the Department, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Anyah and his team for the kind gesture.

The beneficiaries of this act of generosity also expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Anyah and his team.

Dr Anyah is noted for his philanthropic activities generally but in the premier teaching hospital people still remember with fond memories how he supported the Hospital.

They refer to his love for humanity and his country, by donating a food van, motorcycles, air conditioners, flat screen television sets, 7.5HP water pumps, mattresses and stocks of anaesthetic drugs to improve the welfare of patients and the functioning of the Hospital in general.

Dr Anyah is currently the Board Chairman of Ho Teaching Hospital. In 2015, he was the Board Chairman of the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority under former President John Mahama.

Munir Alhassan, the Director of Administration, Mustapha Salifu, the Head of Public Relations, senior nurses, and other staff members from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department were present at the donation.