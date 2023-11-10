Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has expressed her firm stance against the legalization of same-sex marriage in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM monitored by Adomonline.com, the retired CJ emphasized that such acts are inconsistent with Ghanaian culture.

She declared her willingness to participate in any public protests opposing the recognition of same-sex marriage within the country’s legal framework.

“Marriage is between a man and a woman. If individuals wish to commit to each other for life and happen to be of the same gender, they shouldn’t label it as marriage; they should use another term” Madam Akuffo stated.

The former Chief Justice questioned the attempt to impose unfamiliar cultural norms on Ghana.

“If you want to identify as something else, that’s one thing, but don’t impose your beliefs on others. Why should someone believe their culture is superior to yours?” she quizzed.

Since August 2021, the Ghanaian Parliament has been deliberating a Bill aimed at criminalising same-sex relations and advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The legislation, widely supported by religious and traditional leaders, is known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.