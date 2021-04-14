The Bibiani Circuit Court has granted bail to five suspected baby thieves at Sefwi Punikrom.

Paulina Owusu 26, Stephen Owusu 32, Sampson Addai 33, Kofi Nkrumah, 24, and Haruna Yusif, 36, pleaded not guilty after they were charged on two counts; conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to child sale.

Prosecuting Detective, Inspector George Asante Norye told the court, presided over by his honour, Caleb Joshua Abaidu that, on March 15, this year, the Wiawso Police Command, led by DSP Christopher Darkey, laid an ambush to arrest the five suspects as they attempted to steal male twins from one Abena Owusua.

They are to reappear before the court on May 4, 2021.

The suspects were granted bail but were also asked to make a deposit of GH¢5,000 each before they are released from custody.

Also, two sureties were provided for each suspect with a penalty of GH¢100,000 in case they fail to show up.

They were made to produce to the court a valid identification card, home, and workplace.

Again, the suspects are to report to Wiawso police station twice every week; Monday 10 am and Friday 10 am.

However, the five suspects have been detained at Wiawso Police custody after failing to deposit the sum for their bail.