The ongoing National Sports Festival in Nigeria took a sour turn when some irate persons beat up opponents after losing a match.

The inter-state boxing bout ended with Team Lagos carrying the title belt, but their opponent, Team Ogun was not ready to throw in the towel.

The final whistle by the refree ignited some anger in members of Team Ogun as they ascended the ring and threw punches at their opponents.

The charged crowd looked on as the defeated squad flew around plastic chairs, dismantled the judges’ table amid punches and insults.

The incident which is said to have happened in Edo state was posted by Instablog9a.

Nigerians have reacted to the unsuccessful sporting event, with many teasing that the country is a hub of comedy.

