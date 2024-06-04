The Festival of Institutional Lodges organised by the District Grand Lodge of Ghana is gearing up to honour Francis Lodowic Bartels (OBE), the first African headmaster of Mfantsipim School.

This highly anticipated event, set to take place this weekend in Cape Coast, promises a captivating display of Masonic brilliance and scholarly engagement.

Coming after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this festival symbolizes a triumphant return, igniting enthusiasm among Freemasons in Ghana and beyond.

Originating from the 1974 Festival of University Lodges, it has grown into a beacon of Masonic scholarship and camaraderie, emphasising values like charity.

This year’s theme, “Freemasonry and Religion: Dispelling the Myths, Distilling the Truth,” ensures thought-provoking discussions and enlightening lectures.

Notably, Agnes Aggrey-Orleans, Ghana’s First Female Career Ambassador and daughter of the dedicand, will deliver the festival lecture, marking a significant milestone as the first Non-Freemason to do so.

Further enhancing the discourse on Masonic principles and spirituality, discussants from Islam and Christianity will contribute their perspectives.

As the countdown to the main event on June 8th at Ridge Masonic Hall in Cape Coast continues, excitement is mounting for a festival that promises a lasting impact on all attendees.