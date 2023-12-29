Three bedrooms, a kitchen, a store, and a bathroom were engulfed in flames in Kyiribaa, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region on Friday morning.

The fire, which started at dawn, left over 10 tenants homeless

Nora Agyei Yamoah, who witnessed the fire said she was watching a movie on her phone around 5:am when the fire started.

She quickly informed her grandmother since the occupants of the other rooms had not returned home from a program they attended the previous night.

Nora said they rushed to the Fire Service for help, but unfortunately, three rooms, a kitchen, a store, and bathrooms were already engulfed by the fire.

Some tenants reported losing everything in their rooms, including money, certificates, and other valuable items.

Some attributed the fire outbreak to rampant ‘dumsor’ (power outage) in the area and urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to change the transformer since it is overloaded due to the growing population.

The Fire Service is still investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire.

