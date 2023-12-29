The Rural Empowerment Advocacy Project LBG (REAP), a non-profit organization that seek to empower and support rural communities with livelihood programs has launched its vocational training program dub ‘REAP Vocational Project’ aimed at equipping less privileged individuals in rural communities with free vocational training skills.

The ‘REAP Vocational Project’ will see less privileged individuals undergo short-and long-term training in any vocational skills of their choice and upon completion equipped with the necessary tools to start their own businesses.

The beneficiaries will in turn after their training/apprenticeship serve as cohort for the NGO who will train other less privileged individuals in their various communities.

As part of the launch, REAP provided free vocational training to selected individuals at Akyem-Juaso in the Eastern Region as the 1st batch of beneficiaries for the project.

The beneficiaries were Mabel Mahu, Evelyn Amaning and Faustina Odame all Junior High School (JHS) leavers who will all undergo hairdressing training whiles Elizabeth Koranteng and Odurowaa Faustina who are also JHS leavers will undergo dress making training.

Handing them over to their various Apprenticeship Centres, Samuel Ohene Nyantakyi, Founder of REAP said the NGO was delighted to witness less privileged individuals in rural communities benefit from its Vocational project. “At REAP our core mandate is to empower individuals in our communities with livelihood programs as such we believe the launch of our vocational training project is a step in the right direction in ensuring we achieve our objectives.

“During the entire training period we will be supporting the beneficiaries financially and motivate them in a bid to ensure a successful completion of their programs. We hope this will go a long way to empower the rural folks for their future wellbeing”.

Partnership/support

Mr. Nyantakyi seized the opportunity to call on the local and international communities to support/partner REAP so together the less privileged individuals and rural communities in the country can be empowered to alleviate poverty.

REAP he assured will be guided by its mandate of empowering rural communities with technical and vocational support, charity, livelihood empowerment programs and to support in the area of infrastructural development to augment Government’s effort in development.

Mr. Christian Adom, REAP Coordinator in charge of Operations who was instrumental during the research in identifying the right beneficiaries as the first batch observed the launch of the vocational project as timely. “We know there is the free Senior High School education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) which was launched by the Government but upon visiting these individuals I realized that unfortunately they cannot even afford basic things to partake in these free programs so we pray that REAP comes to stay and become sustainable to support communities”.

The beneficiaries in a joint interview thanked REAP for providing them with the free vocational training and promised to conduct themselves well to acquire the training so they can in turn train other less privileged individuals in future.

Rural Empowerment Advocacy Project LBG

The Rural Empowerment Advocacy Project LBG (REAP), is a non-profit organization that seek to empower and support rural communities with livelihood programs. The NGO has in the past embarked of many livelihood projects including regular support to widows, equipping BECE candidates for the smooth preparation of their exams, support in providing educational facilities in rural areas, supporting sporting activities in rural areas, helping individuals with small scale business start-ups and providing vocational training for the youth in rural areas among others.