A fire outbreak at Golden Gate junction, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam, has left more than ten shops in ruins, resulting in property damage worth millions of Ghana cedis in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The fire consumed various items, including hundreds of lorry tires, brand new air conditioners, electrical appliances, cylinders, and supplies belonging to chop bar operators.

According to affected victims interviewed by Adom News, the fire started around 4:am, possibly due to an electrical fault.

In a desperate attempt to contain the flames, the victims reportedly called officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect the main transformer to allow firefighters intervene.

However, their pleas went unanswered but an electrician managed to put off transformer.

Buduburam Divisional Fire Service Commander, D.O.3 Sarah Obempeh, said the situation could have been mitigated if ECG had responded promptly.